Winston Allen Bono, 76, Greenbrier, Arkansas passed away on November 27, 2019. He was born in Shady Grove, Arkansas on March 29, 1943 to William Matthew Bono and Susie Ross Bono.
He is preceded in death by his parents William and Susie Bono; siblings, Charles Bono, Sybil Barnwell, Gene Bono, Joy Bono, Ray Bono, Irwin Bono, Zane Bono, and Sherry Scott; grandson, Justin Tucker.
Winston is survived by his loving wife of 53 year, Margarett Bono; children, Denna Bono, and Wesley Bono; grandchildren, Dustin Main, Katie (Brian) Porter; great grandchildren, Makayla Main, Sully Main, Colter Martin, Cheynne Tucker, Kaitlin Stockhome, Alex Meeks, Dawson Brown, Cameron Porter; great great grandchildren, Waylon James Main, Ellie Stockhome, and Gideon Tucker; host of family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.
Funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church at 11:00am with Brother Freddie Mark Wilcox officiating and burial following to Bethlehem Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 3, 2019