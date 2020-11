Wrenetta Sue Christian Ault, age 83, of Casa, passed away Tuesday, November10, 2020. She was born July 11, 1937 in Arkoma, Oklahoma, a daughter of thelate Arch Christian and Edith Opal Ingram Christian. She was a retired bankclerk and of the Methodist Faith.Survivors include her husband: Charles Ault; sons: Chris (Karla) Ault andHerby (Kelly) Ault all of Casa; siblings: Christine Cawthon of Fort Smith,Janet (Bill) Richardson of Sherwood, Mary Jane (Don) Cozart of Fayetteville,Archie (Debbie) Christian of Rising Sun, Maryland, Larry Christian of Rudy,Karen Jo (David) Rouse of Pencil Bluff, Lou Coulson of Van Buren, Jolie(Alan) Thomas of Phoenix, Arizona; brother-in-law: John Ault of NorthLittle Rock; grandchildren: Mallorie Ault, Heath Ault, and Cory Ault; ahost of nieces and nephews and extended family. She was preceded in deathby her parents and sister: Della Crabtree.Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Aunt DillyCemetery with Bro. David Rouse officiating. Arrangements are by HarrisFuneral Home of Morrilton. Online guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net