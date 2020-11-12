Wrenetta Sue Christian Ault, age 83, of Casa, passed away Tuesday, November
10, 2020. She was born July 11, 1937 in Arkoma, Oklahoma, a daughter of the
late Arch Christian and Edith Opal Ingram Christian. She was a retired bank
clerk and of the Methodist Faith.
Survivors include her husband: Charles Ault; sons: Chris (Karla) Ault and
Herby (Kelly) Ault all of Casa; siblings: Christine Cawthon of Fort Smith,
Janet (Bill) Richardson of Sherwood, Mary Jane (Don) Cozart of Fayetteville,
Archie (Debbie) Christian of Rising Sun, Maryland, Larry Christian of Rudy,
Karen Jo (David) Rouse of Pencil Bluff, Lou Coulson of Van Buren, Jolie
(Alan) Thomas of Phoenix, Arizona; brother-in-law: John Ault of North
Little Rock; grandchildren: Mallorie Ault, Heath Ault, and Cory Ault; a
host of nieces and nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death
by her parents and sister: Della Crabtree.
Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Aunt Dilly
Cemetery with Bro. David Rouse officiating. Arrangements are by Harris
Funeral Home of Morrilton. Online guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net