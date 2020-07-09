Yvette 'Vet' McClung, 80, of Greenbrier passed away June 23rd, 2020. Born August 15, 1939, in Greenbrier, to Julius and Mary Etta (Dollar) McClung. She was preceded in death by siblings: Ruby Graham, Inez Sims, Margaret Stewart, Vaudean Carr, Richard McClung; nephew, Eddie Graham; niece, Annette (Stewart) Williamson.
Vet graduated from Greenbrier High and Arkansas State Teacher's College (UCA). She loved teaching and taught second grade in Cabot for 30 years.
She is survived by sister-in-law, Sonnye McClung; nieces: Ginger McClung, Ginny Sims; nephews: Jimmie Graham, Farrell Graham, Dickie McClung, Kim McClung, Greg Carr, Russell Carr; 27 great nieces and nephews, and the hundreds of children she taught.
A family service was held July 3, 2020 at Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Suggested memorials: Springhill Baptist Church, https://www.springhillbaptistchurch.info
, Heifer International, https://www.heifer.org
, Riddle's Elephant - Wildlife Sanctuary, https://www.elephantsanctuary.org
, or charity of your choice
.
