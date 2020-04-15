|
A. Catherine Keenan
Salinas - A. Catherine (Cay) Keenan was born in New Jersey in 1922 to her English Mother, Mildred Winnall Hollinger Saeugling and American Father, Gale Hollinger. She died from complications from Parkinson's Disease on April 11, 2020, at the age of 97, with family by her side.
During her early life, Catherine was raised in the Midwest and moved west to Los Angeles at the start of World War II to work for Lockheed Aircraft. Not long after, she met a dashing young Marine (Gene) preparing to join the war in the Pacific. When he returned from the war, they married on VJ Day, 1945, and began their lives and family, embarking on a journey they would share for almost 50 years. Her five children were all born in different states as her career Marine husband was transferred every few years, with Catherine packing up the family for each move.
1st Sergeant Keenan also served in the Korean War, and retired from the Marine Corps in 1964, after 24 years of service. They made their final move to Salinas, where Catherine returned to school, to complete an interrupted dream of hers, achieving her RN degree. She spent the next 17 years caring for her patients at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
To her family, besides being a loving Mother and Grandmother, she was an inspiration to all for her adventuresome spirit and intrepid travelling, visiting all 50 states (having lived in 12 of them) and over 100 countries around the world, on all seven continents, many by herself after Gene's passing.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 49 years, Eugene L. Keenan, in 1994, her cherished daughter-in-law Susan Keenan (Bakersfield), in 2019, and one grandson. She is survived by her five children; Michael Keenan of Bakersfield, Mark (Susan) Keenan of Monterey, Mary (John) Schoch of Salinas, Sheila (Leslie) St. John of Salinas, and Kelly (Lisa) Keenan of Ventura, in addition to 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved half-siblings Anna Siegler, and Mary, David and Tom Hollinger.
Catherine was a member of Catholic Daughters Salinas Court 686, at Madonna del Sasso, her parish for the past 56 years, where her family will gather to honor their beloved matriarch, at a later date.
Her family will miss her terribly, but we are happy she is once again with our Dad.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020