Aaron J. Lucio
Salinas - Aaron J. Lucio, age 26, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born in Salinas to parents Robert and Virginia (Chavez) Lucio. Aaron truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, hanging with friends and family, snacking, and he loved spending time with his cousins, nephews and nieces. Aaron is survived by his son, Jordan, and significant other, Donna Ontiveros and their unborn child. Aaron is also survived by three brothers, Steven, Robert (Robbie), and Christopher; three sisters, Sara, Celia, and Paula; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Aaron touched are invited to Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Road in Salinas, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 for his funeral service at 10am with burial to follow at Garden of Memories. His viewing was held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 from 1pm-8pm with a Rosary at 6pm.The family would like to express our thanks and gratitude for the wonderful help and out pour in donations. To offer online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com