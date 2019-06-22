Services
Aaron Lloyd Elliott

Aaron Lloyd Elliott Obituary
Aaron Lloyd Elliott

Salinas - Aaron Lloyd Elliott, 52, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was born June 25,1966 in Salinas to Alvin and Linda Elliott He was a life long resident of Salinas

Aaron worked for Al's septic service for over 20 years. He was also a member of E. Clampus Vitus (EVC) Chapter #1846 for 30 years. If you knew Aaron he never met a stranger who he did not like.

He is survived by his parents Alvin & Linda Elliott Sr. of Salinas, Sisters Michelle Smith of Milford of Iowa and Rhonda Marikas of Oroville CA, and numerous Aunts & Uncles, cousins, neices, and nephews.

Aaron was preceeded in death by his brother Alvin James Elliott Jr. on August 2018.

Please join us to honor and celebrate the memories of Aaron and Alvin, Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd. Salinas at 2:00 pm. A Celebration of life and reception will follow.
Published in The Salinas Californian from June 22 to June 26, 2019
