Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Abel Rojas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abel Rojas


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Abel Rojas Obituary
Abel Rojas

Salinas - Abel Rojas, 67, lifetime resident of Salinas, passed away on February 18, 2019 in Salinas. He was born on October 22, 1951 on the 101 near Gonzalez, CA.

Abel is survived by his wife, Lisa Rojas and his daughters, Sonia (Mike) Marin, Michelle (Robert) Lovato, Desiree (Jaime) Garibay , his 10 grandchildren, his brother Raul (Nieves) Mendoza and his sisters Trini Albanez, Bernadette Ramirez and Teresa Rojas, and many, many nephews and nieces that were a special part of his life.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb.22, 2019 from 3-7pm at Struve and Laporte Mortuary 41 West San Luis St. Salinas Ca. 93901.

Chapel Blessing will take place on Saturday, Feb.23, 2019 at 10AM at Struve and Laporte Mortuary.

Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, Ca 93907.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
Download Now