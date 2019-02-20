|
Abel Rojas
Salinas - Abel Rojas, 67, lifetime resident of Salinas, passed away on February 18, 2019 in Salinas. He was born on October 22, 1951 on the 101 near Gonzalez, CA.
Abel is survived by his wife, Lisa Rojas and his daughters, Sonia (Mike) Marin, Michelle (Robert) Lovato, Desiree (Jaime) Garibay , his 10 grandchildren, his brother Raul (Nieves) Mendoza and his sisters Trini Albanez, Bernadette Ramirez and Teresa Rojas, and many, many nephews and nieces that were a special part of his life.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb.22, 2019 from 3-7pm at Struve and Laporte Mortuary 41 West San Luis St. Salinas Ca. 93901.
Chapel Blessing will take place on Saturday, Feb.23, 2019 at 10AM at Struve and Laporte Mortuary.
Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, Ca 93907.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 20, 2019