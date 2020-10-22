1/1
Adalene "Addie" Kearns
Adalene "Addie" Kearns

May 6,1922 -

October 6, 2020

Adalene "Addie" Kearns, 98, passed away on Tuesday, October 6. A 75-year resident of North Salinas, Addie was born in Sturgis, MI. A retired legal secretary, she worked in the Monterey Defense Attorney's Office for more than 17 years, retiring in 1984. Addie loved gardening, line dancing, playing piano, sewing and completing crossword puzzles. Addie was preceded in death by her parents Georgianna and Loren Britton, two brothers and one sister, and her husband of 51 years William Charles Kearns. She is survived by her only child, David P. Kearns (and his wife Margaret Kearns) of Kailua-Kona, HI; four nieces Donna Woods and Julia Stahl of Sturgis, MI, Kay McGranahan of Eugene, OR and Pat Schupbach of Carson City, NV; and two nephews David Nicholson of Sturgis, MI and Duane Britton of Kalkarka, MI. Funeral arrangements were handled by Alta Vista Mortuary with internment at Garden of Memories cemetery. Donations may be made to your local American Cancer Society or the Monterey County SPCA.




Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
