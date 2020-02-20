|
Adela B. Galaviz
Salinas - Adela B Galaviz 74, of Salinas passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Prunedale, CA. She was born January 1, 1946 in Casa Grande, AZ.
Adela moved to California to start a new life in 1964. She had many careers in her lifetime; she worked for Bud Antle for 15 years then moved on to healthcare management for 8 years. She went on to become a cosmetologist for 5 years. After her grandbabies came along, she made a decision to become their daycare provider. She loved every grandchild with every she had. She had this special way of making each one of them feel as if they were her favorite. After her grandchildren went to school, she became a CNA and retired at the age the age of 65. She was an avid gardener, and loved to crochet and make her grandchildren blankets and beanies.
Preceded in death by: Tomasa and Zacharias Galaviz (parents) Amado, Manuel and Gilbert (brothers) and Tonia, Lupe and Janie (sisters).
She is survived by: Children Ernestina Marie Magallan, Manuel John Lopez, Lidia Arroyo and Claudia Powell; Grandchildren Katerina Magallan, Zachary Magallan, Antonio Sanchez, Crystal Swift, Brittany Lopez, Andrew Mendonca, Gabriel Lopez, Shannon Lopez, Marcus Arroyo, Isaac Arroyo, Miranda Arroyo, Tim Powell, Rylee Powell, Sophia Powell, Aiden Powell; Great Granchildren, Javanah Sanchez, Rhianna Sanchez, Junior Campbell, Hayden Mendonca, Raymond Campbell, Adam Mendonca, Alice Mendonca, Carter Swift, and Cain Powell.
Visitation will be 3:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Rosary will be 7:00p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.
Funeral Service 10:30a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.
Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA. 93907.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020