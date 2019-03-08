Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Adelaida Montero


1928 - 2019
Adelaida Montero Obituary
Adelaida Montero

Salinas - Adelaida Rosa Maria Montero passed away on March 5, 2019. Adelaida was born in Panama in 1928 to John Pimento and Maria DaCosta. She was a firm believer in education and put herself through University in Panama to become a CPA. She happily married Hermel Montero and they were to celebrate their 65th anniversary this year. Adelaida and her husband traveled while she took care of the family during his service in the U.S. Army. Later in life she was an instructional aide with Alisal School District for 16 years where she enjoyed helping children learn English and Math. Adelaida and Hermel have been residents of Monterey County for 40 years.

Adelaida loved sewing, gardening and baking. She also collected sea shells and was a very avid reader.

Adelaida is survived by her husband, Hermel; their children, Vianette Montero, Giovanis Montero, and Hermel Montero Jr. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 10th at 1 p.m. at Healey Mortuary Chapel. She will be interred at a later date at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery in Seaside, Ca.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 8, 2019
