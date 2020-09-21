Adriana Uy



Salinas - Adriana Jao Uy, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday Sept 16, 2020 at approximately 9:50pm at Pacific Coast Acute Care in Salinas CA.



Adriana was born in Loon Bohol Philippines, on March 5, 1929 to her homemaker mother Marcianna Magallen Jao and businessman father Fortunato Jao Tongco. She had 5 other siblings. Her father passed away during her childhood, but even in that short time, was able to impart the foundational principles of running a business which would play an integral part of her future. Her mother established the importance of being able to cook and bake because during those times, World War 2 was in full swing and the Philippines was occupied by the Japanese. Her interest in baking became a passion and she was able to tinker with her recipes for her famous mamon and tortas (sweet Philippine baked goods). In her hometown of Catagbacan, Adriana met a young chinese businessman named Guana Uy who owned and managed his own store. They were smitten by each other and we'd like to think it was her cooking and especially her baking that convinced him that Adriana was the one for him. They had 11 children: Corazon Uy, Estrella Chua, Leonardo Uy (deceased), Ranulfo Uy, Tito Uy (deceased), Julia Mante, Genaro Uy, Nemesio Uy, Diosdado Uy, Nilo Uy, and Marivic Uy. The entire family helped in every aspect of their burgeoning store. The store sold various goods with people traveling from all over the entire island for their shopping needs. Guana unfortunately passed in 1973, leaving Mama Diding to run the business with her oldest children assisting during this difficult period.



In 1985, Adriana immigrated to the United States to be with her daughter Julia and son in law Samson to help raise their young family in San Francisco. Several years later, the family moved to Salinas where they settled down and she was able to have several more of her children immigrate to America and establish themselves in Monterey County. She was a loyal parishioner of Sacred Heart Church and a truly generous soul who shared everything she had. She genuinely enjoyed all types of food and even in her 90's still got cravings for Jack in the Box and McDonald's sprinkled in with her favorite Filipino delicacies. Mama Diding cherished family get togethers and holiday parties and was lavished with love and attention from her 27 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren here and abroad. We all marveled in her uncanny memory and ability to recall names and people from the province from long ago. The pain from her passing will sincerely touch all who knew and loved her. Our entire family finds solace and comfort in knowing that she will be reunited with Guana in everlasting peace.



A viewing will be held Wed Sept 23rd from 3pm - 7pm with a Rosary at 7pm at Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel, 41 w. San Luis St. Salinas, Ca. 93901.



Mass will be held Thursday Sept 24th at 1:30pm at Sacred Heart Church, 123 w. Market St. Salinas, Ca. 93901 with the Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott St. Salinas, Ca. 93901









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store