Agustina Rodriguez
Castroville, CA
- Agustina Ramirez Escobar Rodriguez was born May 5th, 1930 in Brawley CA to proud parents Jose Escobar and Hermelinda Escobar. At the age of 13 Agustina worked in Fresno in the grape industry, she then moved to San Jose CA and worked as a harvester. In 1950 she moved to Fresno CA where she worked in the retail business where she met her husband Raymond Rodriguez. Then in 1953 she married Raymond Rodriguez. She then worked at Oshita packing for 14 years until she retired. Agustina gave birth to 10 boys, Joseph, Daniel, Frank, Ronald, Robert, Tony, Gary Johnny, Freddy, and Sam Rodriguez. Agustina was strong in her catholic faith, she enjoyed going to mass, cooking, singing, dancing, raising her boys and going to the casino. She loved her boys, husband, and grandchildren with all her heart. Agustina enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.
Agustina passed on 10/5/2020 and is survived by her husband Raymond Rodriguez, and sons Frank, Robert, Ronald and Joseph Rodriguez.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday October 20, 2020 from 1-8pm, with a Rosary at 6pm at Healey Mortuary in Salinas.
Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday 10/21/2020 at 10:00AM at Our Lady of Refuge Church. Following services, the burial will follow at Castroville District Cemetery in Moss Landing.
Due to Covid restrictions there will be no reception to follow. The Rodriguez family would like to thank everyone who has reached out during this difficult time we truly appreciate all of you.
