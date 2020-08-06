Alberta Nelson
Salinas - It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our mother Alberta (Bertie)Nelson. After a long illness, she left us on August 4, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born in Coolidge, Arizona on December 16, 1936.
She reunites with the love of her life, Burt Nelson, who passed in 1996. She leaves behind four children, Wanda(Rocky) Evans of Hernandez Valley, Sharon (Rick) Rubbo of Gonzales, Thomas(Tracie) Nelson of Gonzales, and Curt Nelson of Dos Palos. She also leaves her greatly loved grandchildren, Cody( Jill) Rubbo of Salinas, Ryan Evans of Monterey, Bailee Nelson, of Orland, Taylor Rubbo of Gonzales, Colt Rubbo of Gonzales, and Kohen Nelson of Dos Palos, along with two great grandchildren, Blake and Reagan Rubbo of Salinas. Two brothers, Leroy (Mary) and Bob (Marla) Shipman of Missouri. Sister in laws Sharon of Bakersfield, and Mary Jack( JR) of Oklahoma . She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
She joins her parents Tom and Mary Shipman, Sister Pauline, Brothers Buck, Dale and brother in law Curt.
We would like to thank Windsor The Ridge and all of their fabulous staff, SVMH and their excellent staff she came into contact with, Dr. Abundis , Dr. Tardieu, Dr. Inlow , Dr. Dickey , and Dr. Carlson.
At Alberta's' request no services will be held. A private family gathering will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund or a charity of your choice
