1/1
Alberta Nelson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alberta Nelson

Salinas - It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our mother Alberta (Bertie)Nelson. After a long illness, she left us on August 4, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born in Coolidge, Arizona on December 16, 1936.

She reunites with the love of her life, Burt Nelson, who passed in 1996. She leaves behind four children, Wanda(Rocky) Evans of Hernandez Valley, Sharon (Rick) Rubbo of Gonzales, Thomas(Tracie) Nelson of Gonzales, and Curt Nelson of Dos Palos. She also leaves her greatly loved grandchildren, Cody( Jill) Rubbo of Salinas, Ryan Evans of Monterey, Bailee Nelson, of Orland, Taylor Rubbo of Gonzales, Colt Rubbo of Gonzales, and Kohen Nelson of Dos Palos, along with two great grandchildren, Blake and Reagan Rubbo of Salinas. Two brothers, Leroy (Mary) and Bob (Marla) Shipman of Missouri. Sister in laws Sharon of Bakersfield, and Mary Jack( JR) of Oklahoma . She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

She joins her parents Tom and Mary Shipman, Sister Pauline, Brothers Buck, Dale and brother in law Curt.

We would like to thank Windsor The Ridge and all of their fabulous staff, SVMH and their excellent staff she came into contact with, Dr. Abundis , Dr. Tardieu, Dr. Inlow , Dr. Dickey , and Dr. Carlson.

At Alberta's' request no services will be held. A private family gathering will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund or a charity of your choice. https://www.justincowboycrisisfund.org/

To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit, www.healeymortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Healey Mortuary and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved