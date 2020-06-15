Albertina Stokes
Albertina Stokes, a native of Mayfield (PaloAlto), California, passed away at the age of 100 on June 4, 2020. A true centenarian, she was born September 27, 1919 and lived in Salinas since 1932. In 2017, she moved to Capistrano Beach to be closer to family. She was a homemaker who loved to crochet afghans, slippers and sew beautiful quilts for everyone - even all her gran doggies. She loved to embroider, knit, bake and was famous for her jams she "put up" every year. Tina lovingly spent time hunting for Porcini Mushrooms along fabled 17-mile drive in Pebble Beach and she shared her enthusiasm and knowledge of the "right" ones to pick with her children and grandkids. She was an excellent cook who made THE BEST cioppino and was widely appreciated for her pickled string beans which she commonly gave away to her family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, growing beautiful flowers and fresh vegetables. She loved the excitement of playing the slot machines in Reno and Lake Tahoe and boasted about coming home a winner almost every time - She even got to spend her 100 birthday doing that! In later years she would always rally for a good bingo game. She liked playing card games (Tonk, Blackjack & Poker) and doing jigsaw puzzles and decorating/painting bird houses. She was a self-taught player of the accordion and spent years square dancing with local groups. She really knew how to find the BEST in everything and everybody while also not letting anyone bully their way around - this lady had moxy!
She loved life and always had a twinkle in her eye. She will be missed by her daughters, Arlene Rosas and Jonni Schween (husband, Noel), and son, Stanley Nucci. She had nine grandchildren and nine great granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Nucci and her second husband, William Stokes - who we know will be awaiting her arrival at the gates. She will be laid to rest in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Salinas. Memorials can be made to the Cancer Society or your favorite charity.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 15 to Jun. 19, 2020.