|
|
Alex Diaz
Salinas - Alex Diaz. 83 years old. Salinas, CA. Born on May 30, 1935 in Placentia, CA to the late Alejo & Balbina Diaz. Left to be with our Heavenly Father, in Salinas, CA on April 25, 2019.
Alex is survived by the love of his life, Celia (Sally) Diaz. Over the last 27 years, they enjoyed spending time with their family and friends, cooking authentic Mexican cuisine, and watching all of their favorite movies. What they both grew to value most was spending their time together. They were known by all for being absolutely inseparable.
He was also survived by his children who were the unconditional light of his life. His sons Victor (Debbie) Diaz, Dennis Diaz, Darcel Diaz, & Lisa Diaz, as well as numerous dear friends, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
His surviving siblings are Charlie (Louise) Diaz of Carpinteria, CA, Teresa Hernandez of San Diego, CA, and Tony (Mary B) Diaz of Salinas, CA. He cherished his relationships with his siblings most of all.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents Alejo and Balbina Diaz, and his dearest son Vincent (Vincy) Diaz.
Son, Brother, Uncle, Husband, Father, and Grandfather in our hearts forever more.Rest in paradise.
Visitation will be held at Struve & Laporte Funeral Chapel 41 W. San Luis St. Salinas CA. 93901 on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 3;00pm to 7;00pm, Rosary to follow after.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christo Rey Church 240 Calle Cebu St. Salinas CA. 93901 on Friday May 3, 2019 10:00am.
Burial will follow at the Garden Of Memories Memorial Park 850 Abbot St. Salinas, CA. 93901
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home
Online Condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on May 1, 2019