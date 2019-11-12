Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Alex Villaneda

Alex Villaneda Obituary
Alex Villaneda

Salinas - Alex Villaneda passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, after a brief illness. He was 58 years old. He was born in Sacramento, CA on March 16, 1961, to Joe and Kim Villaneda. He was the third of six children.

He graduated from Salinas High School and went on to work for TNP Specialties in Salinas where he restored planes and buses. Later, he worked for R.E. Cuddie of Gilroy, as a carpet installer before retiring in 2001. Alex never married, but he doted on his many nieces and nephews. He had a knack for knowing what they were interested in and then spoiling them at Christmas time with the gifts he bought throughout the year, especially for them. His interests included fishing, camping, restoring classic cars, watching classic Westerns, NASCAR races, football, and soccer games.

Alex is survived by his mother, Kim, brothers, Joe (Sherry), Philip (Denise), and Louie (Tammie) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Joe (2008), his brother Robert (2016) and sister Isabel (2007).

Visitation will be on Sunday, November 17th, 2019 from 2-6 p.m at Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel, 41 W. San Luis St., Salinas, CA. 93901.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, November 18th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Struve and Laporte Chapel.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
