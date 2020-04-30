|
|
Alexander De Guia De Mateo
Alexander De Guia De Mateo, 59, passed away on April 7, 2020 at San Diego, California due to natural causes. He was born in the Philippines and grew up in Salinas, California. He graduated from North Salinas High School, attended Hartnell College, enlisted and served in the US Navy.
He worked for the United States Postal Service for over 30+ years. He worked in Watsonville, California as a mail carrier and later transferred to Spring Valley office in San Diego, California.
He was a hardworking and dedicated individual. He was highly devoted and beloved by his family, relatives, friends, coworkers and customers. He was a loving, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents Angeles and Purita De Mateo and eldest sister, Rosalinda Soriano. He is survived by his siblings: Angelito, Marilou (George) Flores, Perla, Abraham, and Victoria De Mateo; brother-in-law, Perfecto Soriano; nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Jonathan) Soriano Mariano, Nicole Flores, and Jordan Flores, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Alexander will always be remembered for his humble, generous and humorous nature.
Memorial Mass/Committal Service/Reception - Date/Time TBD and will be handled by Palm Northwest Cemetery, 6701 North Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89131, (702) 464-8460.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020