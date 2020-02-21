Services
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
22 Stone St.
Salinas, CA
Alfredo Raya "El Rey" Corona


1927 - 2020
Alfredo Raya "El Rey" Corona Obituary
Alfredo "El Rey" Raya Corona

Salinas - Alfredo Raya Corona, 92, died Monday, February 17, at Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare Facility, following a long fight with Cancer.

He leaves his wife of 59 years, Remedios Roldan Corona; his daughter, Virginia Corona Alba and her husband, Roberto Alba; his son Alfredo Corona Jr. and his wife, Margaret K. Corona; son Alberto Corona and his fiance, Lourdes Macias; daughter Leticia Corona and her spouse Guadalupe Arechiga; 7 grandchildren.

Born and raised in Norwalk, Ca., the son of Porfirio and Refugio Corona, he lived there until the age of 7 and resided in Mexico, until he was 18 and returned to California and worked as a farm laborer. He ended residing in Salinas, Ca. with his family. He lived in Salinas for the remaining 55 years of his life.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020
