|
|
Alma Larue Hollenback
Alma Larue Hollenback, 81, went home to the loving arms of her heavenly father Saturday, April 25, 2020. Alma was born October 4, 1938 in Arkansas.
She became a Christian as a young girl playing piano and organ for the church. She shared her love for gospel music with her husband who directed and sang for the church as well. For the past three years she continued playing piano at Windsor The Ridge Rehabilitation Center where her beloved husband had passed. She retired in the late 90's from Salinas Union High School District. Her family considered her the best mom and gramma ever, she truly was a blessing to all.
She was a loving and devoted wife proceeded by her husband of almost 50 years, Dwight; and parents, Earl and Myrtle Safley. She was survived by sons, Greg(Kelly) Shaw of Salinas, Gary Shaw of Lompoc, and daughter, Jamie(Frank) Parker of Alderson, WVA; grandson, Chad Escamilla; granddaughters, Ashlee Shaw of Salinas, Kaitlyn(Paul) Gunn of Lompoc, Amanda Shaw of Hawthorne; great-grandsons, Tanner, Mason, and George.
Please remember Alma for her smile and kind heart.
No Services will be planned. Arrangements entrusted to The Trident Society.
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 11 to May 13, 2020