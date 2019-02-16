Services
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Amadeo "Mading" Valerio


1952 - 2019
Amadeo "Mading" Valerio Obituary
Amadeo "Mading" Valerio

Salinas - Amadeo "Mading" Dizon Valerio, 66, passed away suddenly on February 9, 2019 at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital. He was born in the Philippines on March 30, 1952 and moved to the USA in 1968. He attended North Salinas High School. He moved to Santa Clara in 1980, where he worked in the hi-tech manufacturing industry. He later moved to Alaska to work in the fishing industry for several years. He came back to the Bay Area, CA for the remainder of his life. He enjoyed going to bingo, casinos, and helping his mother around the house.

Mading is survived by his mother, Rosa Valerio, his companion, Natividad Barrera, his daughter, Leilani (Jeff) Llaneza, and their 3 children, Jaren, Janaya & Jevin, and his daughter Sheila (Rafael) Ramos, and their daughter Georgina. He also leaves behind his three brothers, Lito (Norma), Eddie (Vilma), & Ernie (Teresa) and two sisters, Thelma & Jeanette; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Ben Valerio; his brother, Ely Valerio; & grandson, Rafael Ramos.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, from 10am-12:30pm with a Chapel Blessing beginning at 11am at the Healey Mortuary Chapel 405 N. Sanborn Rd Salinas, CA 93905. Burial will follow at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery 18200 Damian Way Salinas, CA 93907.

Arrangements are entrusted to Healey Mortuary & Crematory/www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 16, 2019
