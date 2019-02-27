Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Alphonsus Church
351 E Kearney Blvd
Fresno, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ambrosia Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ambrosia M. Cook


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ambrosia M. Cook Obituary
Ambrosia M. Cook

Salinas - Ambrosia M. Cook, 89, of Salinas passed away Friday, February 22nd, 2019. She was born December 7, 1929 in Fresno CA.

She was a member of Madonna del Sasso Church.

Ambrosia is preceded in death by her daughter Ruby Anne Sugai in 2001, her husband Lawrence A. Cook in 2011, and her son Frederick Cook in 2014.

She is survived by her son Michael Cook of Fremont, Son Larry Cook of Monterey, Son in Law Albert Sugai of Papaikou, HI, Daughter in law Yolanda Cook of Fremont, Grand Children Diego and Nicolas Cook and Daughter in law Ellen Brownell.

She is also survived by an extended family that includes a Sister Virgina Ybarra in San Jose, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 12:00pm to 4:00pm at Struve & Laporte Chapel, 41 W San Luis St. Salinas, CA 93901.

Rosary will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 4:00pm at Struve & Laporte Chapel, 41 W San Luis St, Salinas, CA 93901

Funeral Mass and Prayers will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 at Saint Alphonsus Church in Fresno CA, 351 E Kearney Blvd, Fresno, CA 93706

Burial to follow at Belmont Memorial Park, 201 North Teilman, Fresno CA 93706.

Memorial donations can be made to https://parkinson.org/ways-to-give

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
Download Now