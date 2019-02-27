|
|
Ambrosia M. Cook
Salinas - Ambrosia M. Cook, 89, of Salinas passed away Friday, February 22nd, 2019. She was born December 7, 1929 in Fresno CA.
She was a member of Madonna del Sasso Church.
Ambrosia is preceded in death by her daughter Ruby Anne Sugai in 2001, her husband Lawrence A. Cook in 2011, and her son Frederick Cook in 2014.
She is survived by her son Michael Cook of Fremont, Son Larry Cook of Monterey, Son in Law Albert Sugai of Papaikou, HI, Daughter in law Yolanda Cook of Fremont, Grand Children Diego and Nicolas Cook and Daughter in law Ellen Brownell.
She is also survived by an extended family that includes a Sister Virgina Ybarra in San Jose, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 12:00pm to 4:00pm at Struve & Laporte Chapel, 41 W San Luis St. Salinas, CA 93901.
Rosary will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 4:00pm at Struve & Laporte Chapel, 41 W San Luis St, Salinas, CA 93901
Funeral Mass and Prayers will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 at Saint Alphonsus Church in Fresno CA, 351 E Kearney Blvd, Fresno, CA 93706
Burial to follow at Belmont Memorial Park, 201 North Teilman, Fresno CA 93706.
Memorial donations can be made to https://parkinson.org/ways-to-give
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 27, 2019