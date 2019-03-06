|
|
Ami Sade Chacon Achiaw
Salinas - Ami Sade Chacon Achiaw, aged 59 days, died in her parent's arms at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, Ca on February 26, 2019. Ami is the daughter of Kwame Achiaw of San Jose, Ca and Brianne Chacon of Salinas, Ca. Ami was born 3 months pre-mature and wasn't due until March 28,2019. She was gifted to us on the evening of December 29, 2018. During her brief visit on earth, she enjoyed cuddling with mom, dad, grandmas and her brother, taking baths, being hummed "You Are My Sunshine" by mom, and listening to dads future plans. She was loved by all who met her, and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her mother Brianne Chacon, her father Kwame Achiaw, her brother Kimani Achiaw, her great-grandma Delia L. Chacon of Salinas, her grandparents Mona and Joseph Lopez of Atwater, Ca, Jessie and Dickson Achiaw of San Jose, Ca, her aunts Celina, Jolissa, Tamah, YaaYaa and her uncle Kwasi, and numerous other great aunts,uncles, cousins.
She was preceded in death by her Great Grandfather Mike N. Chacon and her great cousin Michael J. Chacon.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8th from 5pm-9pm at Healey Mortuary Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 10:30am at Christ the King Church, 240 Calle Cebu in Salinas followed by burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott St. in Salinas.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 6, 2019