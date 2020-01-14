|
Amor Dancel
Salinas - Amor Madrid Dancel, 76, kpassed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in the Philippines, December 26, 1943, Amor worked as a machine operator and has lived in Salinas for the past 42 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Premelie Dancel, a son, Gilbert Dancel, 4 sisters, Zylpha, Lita, Grace, and Guia, and 2 brothers, Ademar and Godwin. Amor leaves his grandchildren, Chrissianna, Chrisshelle, Kaylyn, Gilbert Jr., Javin, Jaelyn, Jordyn, and Jaydin John.
Amor is preceded in death by his wife, Perlita Dancel.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 1 9 PM at the Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas.
His Rosary will be Thursday at 6:00 PM at the Mortuary Chapel.
Funeral Services will be held, Friday January 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Mortuary Chapel.
Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott St., Salinas.
For online condolences, please visit, www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020