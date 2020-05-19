|
Amparo Barajas
Salinas - Amapro Barajas was born on May 6, 1950 and passed away on the 12th of May 2020. Amparo was a mother, wife, grandmother & great grandmother.
She showed her love by always cooking for her family and she was an amazing cook. She raised and cared for her grandkids and great-grandkids.
She was a farmworker and caregiver. Everyone knew her by her heart and amazing spirit that she shared with all of her family, friends, and anyone she met.
Amparo was preceded in death by her Husband Julio Barajas. She is survived by her children: Heraclio Barajas, Julio Barajas, Salvador Barajas, and Veronika Barajas; Her Grandkids: Karissa Barajas, Melissa Barajas, Izaias Barajas, Ruby Barajas, Marissa Bravo, Cristoval Jr. Bravo, Kristina Bravo, Salvador Jr. Barajas, and Vanessa Rodriguez; Her Great Grandkids: Joshua Nunez, Katteleya Barajas-Torres, Angel Rodriguez Barajas, Alyssa J. Padilla, Ava Juliana Padilla, Andrew Ramirez, Karolina Sánchez, and Israel Sánchez; and her siblings: Luis Sandoval & Evelina Sandoval.
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 19 to May 20, 2020