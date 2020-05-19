Resources
More Obituaries for Amparo Barajas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amparo Barajas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amparo Barajas Obituary
Amparo Barajas

Salinas - Amapro Barajas was born on May 6, 1950 and passed away on the 12th of May 2020. Amparo was a mother, wife, grandmother & great grandmother.

She showed her love by always cooking for her family and she was an amazing cook. She raised and cared for her grandkids and great-grandkids.

She was a farmworker and caregiver. Everyone knew her by her heart and amazing spirit that she shared with all of her family, friends, and anyone she met.

Amparo was preceded in death by her Husband Julio Barajas. She is survived by her children: Heraclio Barajas, Julio Barajas, Salvador Barajas, and Veronika Barajas; Her Grandkids: Karissa Barajas, Melissa Barajas, Izaias Barajas, Ruby Barajas, Marissa Bravo, Cristoval Jr. Bravo, Kristina Bravo, Salvador Jr. Barajas, and Vanessa Rodriguez; Her Great Grandkids: Joshua Nunez, Katteleya Barajas-Torres, Angel Rodriguez Barajas, Alyssa J. Padilla, Ava Juliana Padilla, Andrew Ramirez, Karolina Sánchez, and Israel Sánchez; and her siblings: Luis Sandoval & Evelina Sandoval.
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amparo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -