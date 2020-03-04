|
|
Ana Maria Ramirez
Salinas - Ana Maria Ramirez, 86, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, March 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Ana was born in Mexico September 4, 1933 and has lived in Salinas for the past 46 years. She was a devoted Wife, Mother, and Grandmother.
Ana is survived by her husband of 64 years, Marcelino Ramirez, her daughter, Rosina (Richard) Rosillo, 5 sons, Juan Antonio (Guillermina) Ramirez, Marcelino (Emma) Ramirez,Jaime (Amparo) Ramirez, Rene (Yvonne) Ramirez, and Gustavo (Maria) Ramirez. She also leaves a brother and two sisters, 16 grandchildren, Erika, Richard, Janathan, Andrew, Eddie, Danny, Christopher, Andrea, Marco, Miguel, Nathan, Matthew, Nicholas, Genevieve, Ryan, and Vanessa, and 11 great grandchildren.
Ana is preceded in death by two sons, Alfredo and Porfirio Ramirez.
Visitation will be held at the Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 1 - 9 PM. A Rosary will be said at the Mortuary Chapel, Thursday at 7:00 PM.
Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 22 Stone Street, Salinas Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9:30 AM.
Following services, her Burial will be at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas.
For online condolences, please visit, www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020