Andrea Siababa Esmeralda
Salinas - Andrea Siababa Esmeralda passed away peacefully in her home on November 8, 2020 with her only child by her side. She was 95 years old. Andrea was born February 3, 1925 in Cabugao, Ilocos Sur, Philippines. She graduated from Realistic Institute in Manila where she studied hair & beauty culture.
She immigrated to the United States in 1965, living a year in Hawaii with her brother Teofilo before taking up lifelong residence in Salinas, CA.
She fell in love and married her oldest brother's best friend Antonio. Andrea put aside her ambitions to continue a successful 15-year career as a beautician the Philippines, in order to start a family. She proudly told everyone about her talented only child who would go on to a successful career as an artist working in Hollywood, and later as a professor of film, animation & design at two CSU campuses. Andrea brightened the days of anyone she met, whether she was meeting them for the first time or had known them through years of friendship. She will always be remembered for her gregarious personality, sassy energy, and resilience.
She was a devoted member of St. Philip's Presbyterian Church, and had been active in several Filipino organizations in the Salinas Valley. Through the years she was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, sister, and auntie. She loved sharing stories and laughs over her favorite Filipino delicacies. She was famous for her delicious cascaron!
Andrea is preceded in death by her husband Antonio E. Esmeralda, brothers Pablo, Jose, Teofilo, Malecio, sisters Celistina & Francesca Siababa, and Corazon Mijares. Andrea is survived by her one & only child Thomas S. Esmeralda, numerous nephews & nieces, grandnephews & grandnieces, and godchildren in the U.S. and Philippines. Visitation with limitations will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 1-5PM at the Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas. There will be a private funeral service, in adherence with Covid19 restrictions, followed by a burial after 11am at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott St., Salinas. Our family would like to thank everyone for their expressions of love and support during these difficult times.
