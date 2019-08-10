Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
Andy Lee Andersen


1943 - 2019
Andy Lee Andersen Obituary
Andy Lee Andersen

Salinas - Andy Lee Andersen passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday August 7th 2019

He was born in Gilroy, CA on July 22, 1943 but lived most of his life in Salinas, CA

Andy contracted polio at the age of 5 yet even with his disabilities he was an accomplished athlete; golf, bowling, bocce ball and the list goes on. He acquired a Real Estate license and had several places of employment. He recently retired from Affinity Properties. Andy was an amazing person with a huge heart and we will dearly miss him.

Parents: Gus Louis Andersen Dorothy Leon Maze

Graduated SHS 1961

Hartnell College AA degree

Survived by: Daughter Tiffany Lis and Sister Lucille Andersen along with many nieces and nephews

Preceded in death by: Wife Janell Andersen, Sisters Anabel Hansen, Marian Meyer and Brother Gus Andersen.

Visitation will be held 3:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.

Funeral Services will be 11:00a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.

Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.

Donations may be made to: SPCA

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Aug. 10, 2019
