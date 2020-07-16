Angel Jesus De Los Santos
Angel Jesus De Los Santos, born April 25, 1952 to Hilaria De Los Santos and Nicolas De Los Santos. Angel departed on July 9, 2020, while being comforted with the right hand of the father, with loving prayers, and a loving, everlasting family.
Angel, aka The Rev, Crazy Horse, Tata, and Viejo, was known for his unforgettable charismatic persona that instantly lit up a room, with what can only be described as the indescribable; to those who have met him, know that they can never forget him, to those who called him a friend know he was the best of them, with loyalty, humility, and love.
He was a devoted father, grandfather and tio; he had a life of endless humor and love as well as a passion for books, poetry, birds, botany, and carpentry. Angel loved his country and had a strong devotion to politics and the freedom of the people.
He leaves behind his devoted life partner, Nancy Hogge; mother, Hilaria De Los Santos; two daughters, Elisa Lee and Dimas Dee, along with five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
His cremated remains will be interred at the Soledad Cemetery District.
Arrangements by Woodyard Funeral Home, 395 East St, Soledad, CA WoodyardFuneralHome.com
