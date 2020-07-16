1/1
Angel Jesus De Los Santos
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angel Jesus De Los Santos

Angel Jesus De Los Santos, born April 25, 1952 to Hilaria De Los Santos and Nicolas De Los Santos. Angel departed on July 9, 2020, while being comforted with the right hand of the father, with loving prayers, and a loving, everlasting family.

Angel, aka The Rev, Crazy Horse, Tata, and Viejo, was known for his unforgettable charismatic persona that instantly lit up a room, with what can only be described as the indescribable; to those who have met him, know that they can never forget him, to those who called him a friend know he was the best of them, with loyalty, humility, and love.

He was a devoted father, grandfather and tio; he had a life of endless humor and love as well as a passion for books, poetry, birds, botany, and carpentry. Angel loved his country and had a strong devotion to politics and the freedom of the people.

He leaves behind his devoted life partner, Nancy Hogge; mother, Hilaria De Los Santos; two daughters, Elisa Lee and Dimas Dee, along with five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

His cremated remains will be interred at the Soledad Cemetery District.

Arrangements by Woodyard Funeral Home, 395 East St, Soledad, CA WoodyardFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME - Soledad
395 East Street
Soledad, CA 93960
831-678-9100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME - Soledad

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved