Angela Maria Fusco
Salinas - Angela, 70, of Salinas, CA, went to be with the Lord on June 28, 2019. She was born August 17, 1948, in Tacoma, WA. She traveled in Europe and many different places around the United States with her father, a career military man, her mother and sister. She graduated from Salinas High School and attended Hartnell College. She worked at Crocker Citizen Bank and JC Penney Co., until 1989. She was married to Steve Fusco for 51 years and they enjoyed motorcycle rides, car shows, traveling, concerts, and their Christian fellowship and Church Family. She loved animals and rescued and adopted a variety of dogs, cats, birds and a turtle. She loved her family very much and is survived by her husband, Steve, son Tony (Vero), grandchildren Isabella and Giovanni, Sister Rosy (Michael McCormick), brother-in-laws, Richard and Mario and their families, and numerous cousins.
A Celebration of Life will take place July 13, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Crossroads Christian Church, 1035 Rogge Rd., Salinas, CA.93906. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Labre Indian School Ashland, MT, and Monterey County SPCA.
Published in The Salinas Californian on July 6, 2019