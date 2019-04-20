|
Angeles Perez De Mateo
Las Vegas - Angeles Perez De Mateo, 95, passed away peacefully at home in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 14, 2019. Angeles was born on October 1923 in Capiz, Philippines. In his younger years, he enjoyed working as a jeep driver in the busy streets of Manila, Philippines. Angeles was happily married for 66 years to his wife, Purita De Guia, and they raised seven children in California. Angeles was known to be a humble, devoted, and loving husband, father, grandfather, and easily befriended everyone.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Purita and eldest daughter, Rosalinda (Perfecto) Soriano; his parents, Pedro and Gregoria De Mateo and siblings, Leopoldo, Corazon, Brigedo, Melania, Francisco and Antonio.
He is survived by his children: Angelito, Marilou (George) Flores, Alexander, Perla, Abraham, and Victoria De Mateo; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jonathan) Soriano Mariano, Nicole Flores, and Jordan Flores, including numerous nephews and nieces.
Memorial Mass - Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00am-12:00pm, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 6350 N Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89149, 702-399-6897.
Committal Service - Monday, April 29, 2019 at 12:30pm-1:00pm, Palm Northwest Cemetery, 6701 North Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89131, (702) 464-8460.
Reception - Palm Northwest Mortuary from 1:00pm-3:00pm
Published in The Salinas Californian on Apr. 20, 2019