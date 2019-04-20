Services
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
6701 North Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89131
(702) 464-8460
Memorial Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
6350 N Fort Apache Rd
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Committal
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Palm Northwest Cemetery
6701 North Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Palm Northwest Mortuary
6701 North Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angeles Mateo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angeles Perez De Mateo


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Angeles Perez De Mateo Obituary
Angeles Perez De Mateo

Las Vegas - Angeles Perez De Mateo, 95, passed away peacefully at home in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 14, 2019. Angeles was born on October 1923 in Capiz, Philippines. In his younger years, he enjoyed working as a jeep driver in the busy streets of Manila, Philippines. Angeles was happily married for 66 years to his wife, Purita De Guia, and they raised seven children in California. Angeles was known to be a humble, devoted, and loving husband, father, grandfather, and easily befriended everyone.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Purita and eldest daughter, Rosalinda (Perfecto) Soriano; his parents, Pedro and Gregoria De Mateo and siblings, Leopoldo, Corazon, Brigedo, Melania, Francisco and Antonio.

He is survived by his children: Angelito, Marilou (George) Flores, Alexander, Perla, Abraham, and Victoria De Mateo; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jonathan) Soriano Mariano, Nicole Flores, and Jordan Flores, including numerous nephews and nieces.

Memorial Mass - Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00am-12:00pm, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 6350 N Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89149, 702-399-6897.

Committal Service - Monday, April 29, 2019 at 12:30pm-1:00pm, Palm Northwest Cemetery, 6701 North Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89131, (702) 464-8460.

Reception - Palm Northwest Mortuary from 1:00pm-3:00pm
Published in The Salinas Californian on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now