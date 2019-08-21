Services
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Angelo Ventura


1942 - 2019
Angelo Ventura Obituary
Angelo Ventura

Salinas - Angelo Ventura, 76, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 in Salinas. Angelo was born October 9. 1942 in Salinas and lived in Monterey County his entire life. He was a Highway Maintenance Worker for Cal Trans for over 20 years.

Angelo is survived by his wife of 55 years, Adelina Ventura,his daughter, Valerie Hopkins, two sons, Michael and Paul Ventura. He also leaves a sister, Mary Lou and Bobby Mena, along with 4 grandchildren, Christain, Alexis, and Ariana Hopkins, and Ashley Ventura.

Angelo is preceded in death by a son, David Ventura.

At his request, no services are planned. Inurnment of his cremains will be held at the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Healey Mortuary www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Aug. 21, 2019
