Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Redwood City - Anita Elsie Mascovich, 95 of Redwood City passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was born March 24 1924 in Warner, South Dakota.

She lived 5 years in Redwood City and 65 years in Salinas.

Anita was a member of Elks Club, NRA, Republican National Committee.

She worked for an Interior design and furniture business in Salinas for 40 years.

She was preceded in death by her Husband for 63 years. Nick Mascovich.

She is survived by her Brothers, Ronald and Robert Ehrke, sister, Jean Hernandez and many nieces and nephews.

Anita was well liked by family and friends and very active in the Salinas community. She and her husband Nick enjoyed traveling around the country extensively and always lived life THEIR WAY.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Anita date, time and location to be announced. You can contact Struve and Laporte Funeral Home for details.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14, 2019
