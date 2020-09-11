Annie Mae Grooms
Salinas - Annie Mae Grooms (née Franklin) was born on September 2, 1917 in Okaloosa County, Florida to William Henry Franklin, Sr. (Rutledge, Alabama) and Lucy Humphry Franklin (Alabama). She was the seventh of ten children and lived much of her early years in Penny Farms and Palatka, Florida. In 1967, Annie moved to Los Angeles, California with her youngest son. While in Los Angeles, she worked for several movie producers, as well as for the late jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald. Annie herself was a very talented writer and singer. She truly loved and served God. Of Annie's six children, two preceded her in death: late Mary Louise Emerson (late Willie) and the late Clifford King, Sr. (late Alberta King). Annie leaves behind to celebrate her legacy, her daughter Clementine Hamilton Blake, sons Lorenza Franklin (late Gertrude), Oscar Walker (Luanne), and Jimmie Lee Grooms, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, church family and friends.
Services will be held 11:00AM Tuesday September 15th, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church Seaside, 1440 Broadway Ave, Seaside, CA 93955.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
