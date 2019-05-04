|
|
Anthony C. Gomez
05/07/1979 - 01/27/2018
My Son,
Happy 40th Birthday!
We know you would have celebrated your 40th at a level only you would take it to, which would always include family, friends, food, and music. We all miss you so much my son and the bitter sweet memories of you keeps us going even when the pain of losing you is still so fresh in our hearts.
Please know that we all love and miss you.. till we see each other again my son.
Love,
Mom
Published in The Salinas Californian on May 4, 2019