Anthony Castillo
Salinas - Anthony Castillo, age 19, passed to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Salinas, California. He was born on August 19, 2000, in Salinas, California. Anthony attended Washington Middle School, Salinas High School, and graduated from El Puente High School. Anthony was a very smart, fun, and loving young man. He had a heart of gold and always felt the need to help anyone who needed him. He always demonstrated his kindness and respectfulness towards others. He had a great sense of humor and always managed to make others laugh. His charming smile and beautiful dimples will be remembered for a lifetime.
Throughout his young life, Anthony enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He always exceeded our expectations and made us extremely proud. He enjoyed many things but loved listening to music and playing video games with his brother and cousins. He will be greatly missed by all who love him and had the pleasure of knowing him.
Anthony is survived by his parents, Dolores and Jose Antonio Castillo; his brothers, Joshua, Christopher, and Nathaniel Castillo; his paternal grandparents Porfirio and Maria Esther Castillo; his maternal grandparents, Elisa and Rigoberto Arroyo; and aunts, uncles, and cousins from the Arroyo, Mejia, Sanchez, and Castillo family.
Services have already been held.
"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed, and very dear."
-Unknown.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Sept. 18, 2019