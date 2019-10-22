|
|
Antonio M. Campa
King City - Antonio M. Campa, born June 12, 1930 in Martinez, Texas of Pedro Campa and Marianna Mendoza Campa. Deceased on October 19, 2019 in King City, Ca.
Proceeded in death by loving his wife Isabel Pinon Campa of 65 years, Brothers Samuel Campa, Tello Campa, David Campa, Children Sandra Campa, Blanca Campa, Connie Ornales, Martin Pinon and Grandchildren Jacob Estrada, Vanessa Campa, Antonio Campa Jr.
Survived by his sisters Amalia Campa, Pauline Carmona, Olga Rodriguez, Rosie Ramos, Brother Joe Campa and numerous family members who reside in San Antonio, Texas. Antonio Campa was a strong loving father, together with his wife who raised 14 children: Tony and Angie Campa, Anna Casteneda, Rosie and Ronald Salgado, Sandra and Mike Raney, John and Sheri Campa, Lisa and Jeffery Lorono, Christina and Steve Salmon, James and Jodi Campa, Marianne Jimenez, Eric Jimenez, Shirley and Noel Estrada along with 34 grandchildren and an abundance of loving great grandchildren.
Antonio lived in Monterey county for 46 years, where he worked at NH3 Service Company, in the agriculture trade as a welding specialist. He then relocated and semi- retired Topac, AZ with his adoring wife where he was a proud member of the Laughlin Community Church. Tony had a passion for helping people, he proudly served and volunteered every weekend at Saint Vincent De Paul Thrift Store also extended help as a handyman to those in need in his community. He then returned to spend his final years along with Isabel in King City, CA and cared for her in her final years of her life Tony was a high spirited, active and fun loving man. He enjoyed watching sports, his favorite football team was the Dallas Cowboys, was avid wrestling fan (never missed a match). Antonio was strong till his end days he always enjoyed daily walks visiting Mom. Antonio had many friends and acquaintances that he made wherever he went, he will truly be missed by all.
Visitation will be held 3:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Evening Service will be 7:00p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.
Funeral Service will be 1:00p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.
Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA. 93907.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019