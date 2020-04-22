|
|
Aquilina Cargo
Salinas - Aquilina A. Cargo of Salinas, California, age 85, passed away on April 17, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 22, 1935 in Pangasinan, Philippines to Cirilo and Placida Abrera. She moved to Salinas in 1984 where she worked in agriculture and later worked for Madonna Manor as a dietary Aide.
Aquilina is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Edilberto Cargo Sr. Her children Susan, Edgar(Monette), Maridette(Manny), Nelson(Evelyn), Jun(Eva), Elmar(Reina), Maria(Matthew). She also leaves behind her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Ben(Donna) of New York and sister Rebecca of England.
Visitation was held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Healey Mortuary. Private family mass will take place at Madonna Del Sasso Church and she will be laid to rest at Garden of Memories on Friday, April 24, 2020.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020