Services
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Resources
More Obituaries for Aquilina Cargo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aquilina Cargo


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aquilina Cargo Obituary
Aquilina Cargo

Salinas - Aquilina A. Cargo of Salinas, California, age 85, passed away on April 17, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 22, 1935 in Pangasinan, Philippines to Cirilo and Placida Abrera. She moved to Salinas in 1984 where she worked in agriculture and later worked for Madonna Manor as a dietary Aide.

Aquilina is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Edilberto Cargo Sr. Her children Susan, Edgar(Monette), Maridette(Manny), Nelson(Evelyn), Jun(Eva), Elmar(Reina), Maria(Matthew). She also leaves behind her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Ben(Donna) of New York and sister Rebecca of England.

Visitation was held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Healey Mortuary. Private family mass will take place at Madonna Del Sasso Church and she will be laid to rest at Garden of Memories on Friday, April 24, 2020.

To share a condolence or memory, please visit, www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aquilina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Healey Mortuary and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -