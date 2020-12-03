Aristoteles Balicaco Fernandez



Aristoteles Balicaco Fernandez passed away on November 24, 2020, age 83 at his home in Salinas after a long battle with cancer. AB/Boy/Aris was a member of the Special Forces in the Philippine Army. His family immigrated to the USA in 1972. He worked as a security guard at Hills Brothers in San Francisco then as peace officer at San Quentin Penitentiary. He retired as correctional lieutenant from Salinas Valley State Prison. His cremated remains will be interred at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery after the funeral mass on December 28, 10 AM at Madonna Del Sasso Catholic Church in Salinas. He loved playing golf with his buddies, traveling with his wife, family and friends. He was also an Amateur Radio Operator with call sign AB6FX. AB is survived by his wife, Louella (Lulu); children, Alex and Bebs, Ariel, Arlene, Alan; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and sister, Thelma. He will be dearly missed.









