Arthur Banuelos


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur Banuelos Obituary
Arthur Banuelos, 87, peacefully passed away on May 22, 2019 and rejoined his beloved

wife Vikki. Arthur was born in King City, CA on August 30, 1931 to the parents of Salvador Banuelos and Emma Madrid. He lived in Greenfield, CA the majority of his life where he enjoyed his family, baseball, westerns, crossword puzzles and a great game of solitaire. He was a gentle soul and a soft-spoken man who treasured time with his children, grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be forever missed but remembered fondly by family and friends.

Arthur is preceded in death by his beloved wife Vikki, parents Salvador and Emma and son Larry.

Arthur is survived by his sister Virginia Gutierrez, children Deneen and husband Dennis Maggini, Rodger and wife Maggie Banuelos and grandchildren Kyle and Bridget Banuelos.

At Arthur's request there will be no services.

Arrangements by Woodyard Funeral Home, 395 East St, Soledad, CA
Published in The Salinas Californian on June 5, 2019
