Arthur J. Anderson
Salinas - Arthur (Andy) J. Anderson passed away peacefully in his sleep after a fulfilling life of 96 years Friday, March 1, 2019.
Andy was born July 29, 1922 in Cresco, Iowa. There, he attended school for 12 years and worked on his uncles' farm during the summers. In 1941, he moved to California, where he earned his Bachelor's Degree and teaching credential from UCLA. His career consisted of 34 years of teaching business administration at the high school and junior college levels in Southern California. In 1949, he married Jan Johnson, and together they spent 67 years of marriage until she preceded him in death in 2016. They both spent many happy hours camping, traveling, dancing, pitching horseshoes, and playing cards.
Andy is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Bo Beresiwsky; his son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Ramona Anderson, as well as six grandchildren. The family wishes to express their gratitude to VNA Hospice and Sunrise Villa Salinas.
Per Andy's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Way of Monterey County.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 9, 2019