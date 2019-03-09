Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur J. Anderson


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur J. Anderson Obituary
Arthur J. Anderson

Salinas - Arthur (Andy) J. Anderson passed away peacefully in his sleep after a fulfilling life of 96 years Friday, March 1, 2019.

Andy was born July 29, 1922 in Cresco, Iowa. There, he attended school for 12 years and worked on his uncles' farm during the summers. In 1941, he moved to California, where he earned his Bachelor's Degree and teaching credential from UCLA. His career consisted of 34 years of teaching business administration at the high school and junior college levels in Southern California. In 1949, he married Jan Johnson, and together they spent 67 years of marriage until she preceded him in death in 2016. They both spent many happy hours camping, traveling, dancing, pitching horseshoes, and playing cards.

Andy is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Bo Beresiwsky; his son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Ramona Anderson, as well as six grandchildren. The family wishes to express their gratitude to VNA Hospice and Sunrise Villa Salinas.

Per Andy's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Way of Monterey County.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
Download Now