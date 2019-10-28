|
|
Audley Godfrey Tennant
February 21, 1970--October 20, 2019
Audley Godfrey Tennant passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the age of 49. Audley was known as Darren to many, the nickname given to him by his parents when they came here from Jamaica when he was 7 years old. He came to the states by way of New York where he lived until he was 18. At the age of 18 he joined the Army from 1989-1992. He was stationed on the west coast and remained here after his service.
Audley was the loving husband of Maggie Barrera Tennant. He knew that in her he had found the love of his life. He is survived by his parents Ralton & Barbara Tennant along with brothers Robin and Michael. He was preceded in death by his brother Christopher. He leaves behind his children Isiah, Darjhian (Nathan) Garipey, Ashley, Darren, and Maxine.
Audley was a valuable and an involved member of the Salinas Community as a long time employee of UPS and an entrepreneur with Up in Smoke BBQ. He gave of his time and energy freely at North Salinas High School athletic events and was a major sponsor at the California Rodeo. He loved all sports and could be found in the North Salinas High School gym watching his children for the past ten years. His all time favorite team was his beloved New York Giants.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 31, from 1-9 pm at Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Road, Salinas, CA 93905. Funeral Service will be Friday, November 1 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 315 E. Alvin, Salinas, CA 93906 at 11 am with burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA 93907. There will be a Celebration of Life at 4 pm after the burial at the UFW Hall at 118 E. Gabilan Street, Salinas, CA 93901.
Funeral arrangements by Healey Mortuary & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Salinas High School Girls' Volleyball Team through the North Salinas Athletic Booster Club.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2019