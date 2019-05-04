|
|
Avis Mahala Ambur
- -
Avis Mahala Ambur, born April 29, 1929, passed away surrounded in her family's loving embrace on March 27, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11AM at the Beresford Zion United Methodist Church in Beresford, South Dakota with interment to follow at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton, South Dakota.
Please continue to https://www.neptunesocietyfresno.com/obituary/avis-ambur to read about this loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother's devoted life.
Published in The Salinas Californian on May 4, 2019