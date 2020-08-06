Barbara Hogge
Salinas - Barbara Ann Hogge passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2020 in Salinas CA by way of cancer. She was 82 years young and a long time resident of Salinas. Barbara left us peacefully while hospitalized in Salinas with her family by her side.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert Henry Hogge Jr., her son Robert H Hogge III ( Janet), her daughters Sylvia (Lyn) Pemberton, Cynthia Ann Sims (Larry), Debra Levorse, and two sisters Josephine Dolan and Mary Shimabukuro. She also leaves seven grandchildren, Jo Lyn Rosbach, Robert H Hogge IV , Steven Pemberton, Barbara Sousa, Larry Sims, Trisha Ann Misner, and Robert (Robbie) Levorse. Eleven beloved great grandchildren, Haleigh Hogge, Kyleigh Hogge, Bailey Rosbach, Scarlett Pemberton, Walter Sousa, Kaleigh Ann Sims, Kaleb Sims, Alyson Ann Misner, Chelsey Misner, Logan Levorse, and Gavin Levorse. They loved and adored her in return.
Our cherished wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma was a true matriarch. She was intelligent, vibrant, generous, and affectionate. With her passion and practicality came true frankness. She is missed and memories will be filled with fun family activities.
Private family burial will be held at Queen of Heaven cemetery, Salinas, CA.
To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit, www.healeymortuary.com