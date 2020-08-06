1/1
Barbara Hogge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Hogge

Salinas - Barbara Ann Hogge passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2020 in Salinas CA by way of cancer. She was 82 years young and a long time resident of Salinas. Barbara left us peacefully while hospitalized in Salinas with her family by her side.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert Henry Hogge Jr., her son Robert H Hogge III ( Janet), her daughters Sylvia (Lyn) Pemberton, Cynthia Ann Sims (Larry), Debra Levorse, and two sisters Josephine Dolan and Mary Shimabukuro. She also leaves seven grandchildren, Jo Lyn Rosbach, Robert H Hogge IV , Steven Pemberton, Barbara Sousa, Larry Sims, Trisha Ann Misner, and Robert (Robbie) Levorse. Eleven beloved great grandchildren, Haleigh Hogge, Kyleigh Hogge, Bailey Rosbach, Scarlett Pemberton, Walter Sousa, Kaleigh Ann Sims, Kaleb Sims, Alyson Ann Misner, Chelsey Misner, Logan Levorse, and Gavin Levorse. They loved and adored her in return.

Our cherished wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma was a true matriarch. She was intelligent, vibrant, generous, and affectionate. With her passion and practicality came true frankness. She is missed and memories will be filled with fun family activities.

Private family burial will be held at Queen of Heaven cemetery, Salinas, CA.

To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit, www.healeymortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Healey Mortuary and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved