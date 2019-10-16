Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Barbara Jane Coelho


1947 - 2019
Barbara Jane Coelho Obituary
Barbara Jane Coelho a lifelong resident of Monterey County died Monday, October 14, 2019 at her home in Prunedale surrounded by her family. Barbara was born April 3, 1947 in Salinas California.

Barbara was a former owner and bookkeeper at Auto Villa, Inc. for over 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was an avid cat lover as she took in many stray cats over the years.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Steve Coelho, son, Todd Coelho, daughter, Tami Coelho Massera, son-in-law, Paul Massera, and three grandchildren, Mitchell Massera, Amanda Massera, Claire Massera, brother, Frankie, sister-in-law, Carol Longshore, brother-in-law, Paul Longshore and her three cats Stubbie, Duchess and Olive.

At Barbara's request there will not be a memorial service.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019
Download Now