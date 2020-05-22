Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Gillott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara R. (King) Gillott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara R. (King) Gillott Obituary
Barbara R. Gillott (nee King)

Salinas - Barbara R. Gillott, ( nee King ) age 92 died May 19, 2020 of complications from heart trouble. She was born in New Jersey in 1928 and moved to Salinas, Ca. in 1937 where she spent the next 83 years of her life. She graduated from Salinas High School in June 1945 and a few weeks later married James L. Gillott and they were together 57 years until his death in 2002. They had 4 children Tim, Terry (deceased 2008), Tom (Brenda), and Lynn (Jeff) Hollfelder. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

She was a mom and housewife until the mid 1950's when she went back to school and earned a Masters Degree in education and taught elementary school 27 years for the Salinas City School

District at University Park and Monterey Park.

One of her passions was traveling; visiting Central and South America, Africa, Europe, Canada,

Fiji, Alaska, and Hawaii, as well as countless other places in the States. She kayaked, snorkeled,

and hiked wherever she could and took many photographs.

On the home front her greatest joy was gardening, but she also enjoyed playing the piano and

sewing, where she could make anything from clothes to crafts. She always had some project going. Decorating her house and cooking for the holidays was another joy. The only thing that could slow her down was too much heat.

Outside the house she was very involved with St John's Chapel in Monterey, Ca. She was a

past ECW president, choir member, vestry member, Altar guild member as well as helping with

vacation Bible school and the bargain hunt sales. She also was still driving and visiting home-

bound friends until just 6 months ago when she fell ill.

No flowers please! Memorials to St John's Chapel/PO Box 1029 Monterey, Ca 93942 or Guide Dogs for the Blind PO Box 151200 San Rafael, Ca 94915-12000 or your local SPCA

There will be only private family services.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 22 to May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -