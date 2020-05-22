|
Barbara R. Gillott (nee King)
Salinas - Barbara R. Gillott, ( nee King ) age 92 died May 19, 2020 of complications from heart trouble. She was born in New Jersey in 1928 and moved to Salinas, Ca. in 1937 where she spent the next 83 years of her life. She graduated from Salinas High School in June 1945 and a few weeks later married James L. Gillott and they were together 57 years until his death in 2002. They had 4 children Tim, Terry (deceased 2008), Tom (Brenda), and Lynn (Jeff) Hollfelder. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
She was a mom and housewife until the mid 1950's when she went back to school and earned a Masters Degree in education and taught elementary school 27 years for the Salinas City School
District at University Park and Monterey Park.
One of her passions was traveling; visiting Central and South America, Africa, Europe, Canada,
Fiji, Alaska, and Hawaii, as well as countless other places in the States. She kayaked, snorkeled,
and hiked wherever she could and took many photographs.
On the home front her greatest joy was gardening, but she also enjoyed playing the piano and
sewing, where she could make anything from clothes to crafts. She always had some project going. Decorating her house and cooking for the holidays was another joy. The only thing that could slow her down was too much heat.
Outside the house she was very involved with St John's Chapel in Monterey, Ca. She was a
past ECW president, choir member, vestry member, Altar guild member as well as helping with
vacation Bible school and the bargain hunt sales. She also was still driving and visiting home-
bound friends until just 6 months ago when she fell ill.
No flowers please! Memorials to St John's Chapel/PO Box 1029 Monterey, Ca 93942 or Guide Dogs for the Blind PO Box 151200 San Rafael, Ca 94915-12000 or your local SPCA
There will be only private family services.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 22 to May 23, 2020