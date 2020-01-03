|
|
Basilia "Shila" Hernandez
Salinas - Basilia "Shila" Hernandez, 85, Passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 in Salinas. She was born in Terlingua, TX, May 20, 1934 and lived in Salinas for the past 73 years.
Basilia is survived by her husband of 68 years, Saturnino Hernandez, her daughter, Jennie Jimenez, and her sons, Nino (Linda) Hernandez and Charles Hernandez. She also leaves her brothers, Joe Bustos and Frank Bustos, and her sister Juana Cortez, along with her grandchildren, Megan Crutchfield, Kimberly Chavez, Rachel Bench, and Charlie Hernandez, and her great grandchildren, Caitlin, Mackenzie, and Makenna.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Healey Mortuary Chapel, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas at 11:00 AM beginning with a Rosary and followed by a Chapel Blessing.
Burial will follow at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas.
For online condolences, please visit, www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020