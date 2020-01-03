Services
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Resources
More Obituaries for Basilia Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Basilia "Shila" Hernandez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Basilia "Shila" Hernandez Obituary
Basilia "Shila" Hernandez

Salinas - Basilia "Shila" Hernandez, 85, Passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 in Salinas. She was born in Terlingua, TX, May 20, 1934 and lived in Salinas for the past 73 years.

Basilia is survived by her husband of 68 years, Saturnino Hernandez, her daughter, Jennie Jimenez, and her sons, Nino (Linda) Hernandez and Charles Hernandez. She also leaves her brothers, Joe Bustos and Frank Bustos, and her sister Juana Cortez, along with her grandchildren, Megan Crutchfield, Kimberly Chavez, Rachel Bench, and Charlie Hernandez, and her great grandchildren, Caitlin, Mackenzie, and Makenna.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Healey Mortuary Chapel, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas at 11:00 AM beginning with a Rosary and followed by a Chapel Blessing.

Burial will follow at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas.

For online condolences, please visit, www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Basilia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Healey Mortuary and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -