|
|
Beki Bauer
Salinas - Beki "Grandma Beka" Bauer, 69 was sent home on July 8, 2019 to be with our Lord in heaven after a 10 year courageous battle with Huntington's Disease. Beki was born on November 8, 1949 and spent the majority of her life living in Monterey County.
Beki married and became the mother of three sons and devoted her time to being a homemaker and then later developed a career as a beautician for a span of about 20 years. Beki loved her husband Steve Bauer beyond measure. Beki's love for her sons was bigger than life. She was their biggest fan. Her sons would later make her a grandmother to 8 grandchildren whom she adored and gave her whole heart to. Beki will be remembered for her infectious smile and big brown eyes, her amazing beautician skills and her passion for her love for her family.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Andy and Zanie Anderson, her son Terry Kaiser II, and her brother David Anderson. She leaves behind her husband Steve Bauer of 25 years along with her two sons Jim (Tricia) Kaiser of Salinas, CA, Jonathan (Wynter) of Forest Grove, OR and her adoring grandchildren, Josh, Kaitlin, Cort, Tyler, Averi, Chloe, Adaya & Liam and along with her brother Tim (Debi) Anderson, sisters Debbie Gerow, Faith (Mel) Lewis and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Tuesday, July 23rd at 11:30am at Crossroads Christian Church, 1035 Rogge Rd, Salinas, CA 93906, following a reception at The Club at Crazy Horse Ranch at 475 San Juan Grade Rd, Salinas, CA 93906 between 1:00pm - 4:00pm.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation to The Huntington's Disease Association at https://hdsa.org
Published in The Salinas Californian on July 17, 2019