Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
held at the Mortuary Chapel
Burial
Following Services
Garden of Memories Cemetery
850 Abbott St.,
Salinas, CA
View Map
Bennie Clark Obituary
Bennie Clark

Salinas - Bennie C. Clark, 86, passed away peacefully Wednesday March 20, 2019 in Salinas. Born in Spadra, AR August 4, 1932, Bennie lived in Salinas for the past 73 years. He graduated from Salinas High School, served in the U.S. Airforce, and worked for over 30 years with Pacific Bell.

Bennie is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lanorris Clark. His children, Linda (Pete) Coustette, Steve(Jenny) Clark, and Kevin (Christi) Clark. He also leaves his brother, Carl Clark, along with his grandchildren, Ryan Coustette, Kenneth (Kamryn) Clark, Jaycee Clark, Garrett Clark, Grace Clark, and a great grand daughter, Freya Clark.

Visitation will be held at the Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas Monday, March 25, 2019 from 1 - 9 PM.

Funeral Services will be held at the Mortuary Chapel, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 12 Noon.

Burial will follow services at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott St., Salinas.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Healey Mortuary. www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 23, 2019
