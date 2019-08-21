|
|
Bernys L. Hackworth, 100, of Downingtown, PA, formerly of Chualar, California, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Leamon Hackworth, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage prior to his passing in 1996.
Born on March 1, 1919 in Liberal, Missouri, Bernys was the daughter of the late Ira V. and Sarah A. Truskett, and the sister of the late Everett Truskett and Betty Jean Rubbo. She attended the Kansas School for the Deaf until she moved with her family to Gonzales, CA in 1937. After marrying, she and Leamon made their home in the Salinas Valley. In 2005, Bernys moved into Simpson Meadows in Downingtown and lived there until her passing.
Bernys enjoyed gardening and was a great cook, baking the best lemon meringue pies and canning delicious green beans. She and Leamon worked for Yoder Brothers green house for many years. She was best known for her many smiles.
She is survived by her daughter, Wilma G. Murphy and her husband Michael; granddaughters Linda Murphy of Walnut Creek, CA and Sharon Murphy of Hoboken, NJ.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Road, Salinas. Immediately following the viewing, there will be an interment service at 1:30 p.m. in Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas School of the Deaf in memory of Bernys (Truskett) Hackworth.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Aug. 21, 2019