Bertha R. Lopez
Salinas - Bertha Rubio Lopez, 91, Passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Salinas. Bertha was born November 8, 1927 in Jalisco, Mexico and lived in Monterey county for the past 67 years. She loved to crochet and volunteered as a recess supervisor at Fremont Elementary School. A proud grandmother, Bertha helped to raise her grandchildren. Bertha was also a parishioner at Cristo Rey Church for over 50 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Carlos Jose Lopez, a daughter, Olivia Duarte, a son, Vincent Lopez, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.
Bertha is survived by her daughter Gloria (Mario) Chacon, and her son, Carlos (Janie) Lopez. She also leaves behind 3 sisters, Carolina Laborin, Tomasa Romero, and Enriqueta Ortega, along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 1 - 9 PM at the Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas.
Rosary will be held Thursday at 7:00 PM at the Mortuary Chapel.
Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be held, Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Christ The King Catholic Church.
Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott St., Salinas
Arrangements are entrusted to the Healey Mortuary. www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Sept. 4, 2019